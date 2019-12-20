Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Every year I am in the Swiss Alps to teach a Masterclass landscape photography. After that class I stay to capture the beauty of the fall myself. Because all larch trees will turn yellow and together with some snow and a falls it becomes magical.

For this image I drove on an unpaved road into the mountains for several miles and I had to walk too. There I put on my boots and I went into the ice cold water to get the best composition. The rocks are very slippery, so one have to be careful.

The day started very cloudy with some rain, but those are the days there can be a cloud cap which wil make it extra nice. So I still went to this spot and hoped for the best.