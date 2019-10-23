Fall Gold, Colorado, USA by Betsy Botsford

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was born in Boulder Colorado, although my family moved away when I was very young. It had always been my hope that I could return. I finally returned home to live in Colorado in June 2019 after a prolonged residence in Las Vegas, NV. I spent my summer driving back-roads hoping to find a scene that was full of that world-renowned Colorado fall color. I found this spot earlier in the summer while camping near the base of Mt. Sneffels, the tall peak in the distance. I could tell immediately the scene lent itself to a fall color photo shoot because of the abundance of aspen that would be phenomenal when the weather cooled, and the aspen started to change color.

I did not know of this spot prior to moving to Colorado, but apparently it is a favorite of the local photographers. I debated on whether to even go this day because there were no clouds in the forecast. I knew the aspens were in peak form that weekend, so I was compelled to go. I am so glad I did. The sun pouring through the trees was like liquid gold and I was delighted to get my camera in front of it. Besides the joy of being outside, I was gratified to have gotten the shot when I did because the next weekend temperatures dropped into freezing range and all the color was zapped from the trees. I hope to return next year and am hoping for some nice clouds next time.