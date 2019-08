Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I love taking photos in woodlands and in my vacation I went to this beautiful place in Kaz Daglari, Balikesir, Turkey.

This photo is taken with Tamron 15-30mm f/2,8 lens handheld with Canon 5D Mark III.