this photo was taken in the national park of the Tuscan Emilian Apennine while during a workshop held by my friend Misha Cattabiani. The day was really terrible it was very cold and there were many low clouds that did not allow us to photograph the peaks of the mountains. On the way we see some plants whitened by snow and ice. the background of the fog perfectly isolated the composition giving a perfect setting for a minimalist photography. The shape of the tree is also particularly interesting. The photo was developed with lightroom working mainly on sharpness and tones. During the day I managed to take other similar photographs but I think this plant is the most suggestive one because it is very reminiscent of the graphic style of Japanese art.