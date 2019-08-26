Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The first time I've seen this lunar landscape in Caineville area was seven years ago in my way from Bryce Canyon NP to Arches NP in Utah. It was love at the first sight but at that time the most I could was spend an Afternoon, shoot the sunset and follow my way at night. I was sure I must go back. In April of this year I finally was able to do that. It was the most exciting travel plan I have ever done. There are so many gorgeous locations in the area.

It is hard to choose which one to visit. The Factory Butte for sure is one of the stars. Amazing colors, textures, shapes.... This image was after sunset but you can shoot there at sunrises and even night photography. It is amazing how its surface change colors as the light changes. I choose a drone image once it reveals better all the textures and increase de deep sense.