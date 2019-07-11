Everest Base Camp, Thukla, Nepal by Chittaranjan Desai

Nights in White Satin. The Moody Blues crooned this song in my Cranium as I stared at the dazzling night for hours. There was a rare cloud inversion in the valley of Pheriche, as the Milky Way core moved slowly from the peak of the gorgeous Mount Ama Dablam to the closer Taboche & Chola Tse mountains. The frigid -13 degrees Celsius in the wee hours of morning didn't push me back to the warmth of a double blanket on a rickety bed in my distant tea-house.

I stood transfixed gazing at a miracle of mother nature & sang along the Moody Blues: "Nights in white satin.