Evening Monsoon, Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA by Jory Vander Galien

One thing I love about the desert SW is the summer monsoon. Storms pop up anytime anywhere and take on all sorts of shapes and colors. “Evening Monsoon” is no exception.

This is an image from just outside Albuquerque off the west mesa looking East as the sun was setting behind the frame.

