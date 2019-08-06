Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

ne thing I love about the desert SW is the summer monsoon. Storms pop up anytime anywhere and take on all sorts of shapes and colors. “Evening Monsoon” is no exception.

This is an image from just outside Albuquerque off the west mesa looking East as the sun was setting behind the frame.