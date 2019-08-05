Book Your Next Photo Tour


Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Eriggal, Dunlewey, Co Donegal, Ireland by Lee McKinney
Blue Hour

Eriggal, Dunlewey, Co Donegal, Ireland by Lee McKinney

By on 0 Comments

Eriggal, Dunlewey, Co Donegal, Ireland by Lee McKinney
Views: 1,135

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a bright and cold winters day and I set off in search of an image I had seen many years before of Errigal mountain with its perfect reflection on the lough below. I had tried many times before but the conditions were never correct. This day was perfect and I got loads of shots and stayed at the location for hours so much so I decided to stay a little longer and catch the blue hour which is one of my favourite times to shoot. By this time of the day my feet were soaked after walking through some marsh land earlier and I stood in sub zeros temps to get this shot. Managed to grab a few before the cold got the better of me and I set off for home.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®