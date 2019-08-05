Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.It was a bright and cold winters day and I set off in search of an image I had seen many years before of Errigal mountain with its perfect reflection on the lough below. I had tried many times before but the conditions were never correct. This day was perfect and I got loads of shots and stayed at the location for hours so much so I decided to stay a little longer and catch the blue hour which is one of my favourite times to shoot. By this time of the day my feet were soaked after walking through some marsh land earlier and I stood in sub zeros temps to get this shot. Managed to grab a few before the cold got the better of me and I set off for home.
