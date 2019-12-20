Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I woke early knowing the overnight temp had been low enough to cause some frost to be on the trees. The sky was clear so I went out in search of some frost in the early morning light.

Driving down this road I saw the huge Cottonwood Trees were blanketed in white gleaming frost. For this shot I chose my wide angle lense and a low angle as I wanted to give a sense of how big this tree is as well as place it starkly against the sky. I also wanted to include the fence as a leading line, drawing the viewers eyes to the tree.

I loved the colours but when I got home and was processing my shots I experimented with a monochrome version. I wound the blue channel down until the sky was black. I loved how the tree became so striking against the dark sky.

These moments are brief, only 5 mins after I took this the breeze came up and the frost was gone within minutes.