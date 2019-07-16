Emergence, Amlwch, Anglesey, Wales by Simon Cotter

These are sea defences at the old bromine works in Amlwch, Anglesey. I took a number of different views but eventually settled on a minimalist close up which I felt would suit a monochrome conversion. I combined LEE Little Stopper and Big Stopper ND filters to smooth out all the wave detail to give an impression of the defences emerging from the sea.

