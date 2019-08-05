Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was hoping for either a stormy evening or a spectacular sunset but neither happened. Instead it was gently lapping waters on a rising tide. So it was a 10 stop filter and see what a long exposure would bring. Whilst waiting for the long exposure noise reduction to do its thing a pod of five or six dolphins swam past about twenty metres offshore. I couldn't get an image so I just stood and watched entranced by their beautiful presence.