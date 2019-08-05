Book Your Next Photo Tour


Elgol, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Ken Rennie

Elgol, Isle of Skye, Scotland by Ken Rennie
I was hoping for either a stormy evening or a spectacular sunset but neither happened. Instead it was gently lapping waters on a rising tide. So it was a 10 stop filter and see what a long exposure would bring. Whilst waiting for the long exposure noise reduction to do its thing a pod of five or six dolphins swam past about twenty metres offshore. I couldn't get an image so I just stood and watched entranced by their beautiful presence.

