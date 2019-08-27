Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken one cool evening at my home in Elgin, Texas. I was going outside to enjoy the beautiful early fall evening. I walked out the front door, camera always in hand, when the Southern sky caught my eye. I love tree silhouettes in the fall. The glow and range of colors of the sky were a magical backdrop for the trees. The moon is small, yet has a definite presence, as if watching over the trees. I used evaluative metering and a longer shutter speed for this image to allow the colors to saturate. Fall is the best time to see the sky and trees this way in central Texas. After the trees begin to lose their leaves, the Fall sunset provides a spectacular backdrop.