Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Elgin, Texas, USA by Jill Dufour
Blue Hour Assignment

Elgin, Texas, USA by Jill Dufour

By on 0 Comments

Elgin, Texas, USA by Jill Dufour
Views: 1,070


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken one cool evening at my home in Elgin, Texas. I was going outside to enjoy the beautiful early fall evening. I walked out the front door, camera always in hand, when the Southern sky caught my eye. I love tree silhouettes in the fall. The glow and range of colors of the sky were a magical backdrop for the trees. The moon is small, yet has a definite presence, as if watching over the trees. I used evaluative metering and a longer shutter speed for this image to allow the colors to saturate. Fall is the best time to see the sky and trees this way in central Texas. After the trees begin to lose their leaves, the Fall sunset provides a spectacular backdrop.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY



Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®