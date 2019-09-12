User Icon
Elegug Stacks, Pembrokshire, Wales by Mark Bulmer

Elegug Stacks, Pembrokshire, Wales by Mark Bulmer
While doing a short tour of Pembrokeshire in south Wales we stopped to see the impressive Elegug Stacks in South Wales. I used a long exposure for this shot just to calm down the rough seas as it was rather windy and I wanted a more peaceful look to the image. Waiting for the sun to lower in the sky offered some intense warm light on the left side of the image which i liked.

