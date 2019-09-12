Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While doing a short tour of Pembrokeshire in south Wales we stopped to see the impressive Elegug Stacks in South Wales. I used a long exposure for this shot just to calm down the rough seas as it was rather windy and I wanted a more peaceful look to the image. Waiting for the sun to lower in the sky offered some intense warm light on the left side of the image which i liked.