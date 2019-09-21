Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken at El Matador State Beach in Malibu, California.The weather was beautiful inland, so I decided to catch the sunset by the beach. When I arrived, I was disappointed to see that the sky was overcast, until a beautiful ray of light shone through and added warmth and vigor to the more somber gray tones.

I was expecting an orange and violet sunset, but the result proved more of a grey, muddled pink light, which, in its own way, was even more striking.

This particular beach is very popular among locals, tourists, and photographers, especially for sunset engagement photos. Not only did the weather prove to be difficult, but the beach itself was so crowded that I had a hard time finding an empty space with a uniquely aesthetic view. It was also high tide, so the tripod stood stubbornly unstable under the water, and I myself was knee deep in the waves.

The beauty of the Pacific Coast Highway is that regardless of weather conditions, beauty exists seemingly everywhere. However, early October is an ideal time to visit El Matador State Beach, as a calm tide and a clear sky (a rarity in smoggy Los Angeles) render the waves seemingly at rest, enabling the quiet strength of the boulders to take its place as part of an often unseen magnificence. But if you visit in October, just be sure that you don't miss the extraordinary sunset. Once look down at your phone and it's gone.