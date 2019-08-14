Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During my last trip to El Chaltén, I was planning to take a picture of the mountain range and the Fitz Roy. Sometimes opportunites present themselves in amazing ways. It was almost sunset and I saw a puddle produced by defrosted snow, something that it not usually there. I took advantage of the moment and took this shot with a coirón (a native thatch of Patagonia).