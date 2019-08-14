Book Your Next Photo Tour
El Chalten, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina by Andrea Torselli

During my last trip to El Chaltén, I was planning to take a picture of the mountain range and the Fitz Roy. Sometimes opportunites present themselves in amazing ways. It was almost sunset and I saw a puddle produced by defrosted snow, something that it not usually there. I took advantage of the moment and took this shot with a coirón (a native thatch of Patagonia).

