El Chalten, Patagonia, Argentina by Carlo Passaseo

Last April I was in Patagonia. In the area of the famous village of El Chaltén there is a beautiful path that reaches the waterfall called "Chorillo del Salto". When I went there it was a rainy day and the fall colors were spectacular. I stood, sitting on a rock in front of the waterfall without worrying about the rain that never stopped falling on me, on my camera and on all the wonderful world around me. I was alone and I looked at the waterfall that violently fell on the boulders below it and it seemed to me that that wonderful explosion of autumn colors started from that point. Thus was born this photo that reminds me of one of the best moments of my life.