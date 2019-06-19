I was hiking around lake "Eibsee" and about to finish the round path, when I turned back and noticed, that one of the small islands was beautifully illuminated by the sun. In combination with the snow capped trees and the nearly perfect reflection, I immediately had this picture in my mind. For me that view is something very unique, as pictures from this side of the lake are not very common and it's always a benefit, to find perspectives of a well known place, that are not so popular. I was very lucky, because a few seconds after my shots the light disappeared and if I hadn't had the right lens on may camera maybe I would have missed it.