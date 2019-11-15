Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While boating on the river, this lonely tree came into view. It seemed to be thriving and vibrating with activity. The birds had flocked there appearing to enjoy all of the vegetation, spiders, ants and all of the yummy food that they could possibly garner. It was a perfect place for a gathering, making the lonely tree appear to be enjoying the company. The precarious placement of the tree was a bit worrisome as it was surrounded by water on two sides and subject to erosion. But that tree held on, digging its roots into the nourishing soil with such determination, it was almost palpable.