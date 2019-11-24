Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a spindly, wind blown and unprepossessing tree, easily missed, sheltering behind a dry stone wall on one of the Derbyshire Peak District's more un-inhospitable and bleak moors. It's one I can't help coming back to time and again in different weathers and seasons. This time on a drizzly and very cold winter morning when driving past.

Having been looking through a Bill Brandt Exhibition Catalogue I'm lucky to have, I played with the file in Lightroom to keep the starkness making a quite sooty, inky black version. Later I tweaked this to add a sepia tone that matched the layer after layer of brown, scrubby vegetation - having used a short telephoto lens to compress the almost identical looking layers running into the distance - then added some additional warmth and texture.