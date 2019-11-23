Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had seen this small group of trees a couple years ago while pheasant hunting in the farm lands of north eastern Colorado. When I returned this year, I went to that location to see what it looked like, and took a couple photos. I went back that evening hoping to get a sunset photo, but with no clouds in the sky I didn't get the orange and magenta sky I had hoped for. Instead, I got the typical eastern sky with the familiar pink and blue that is beautiful and common in the evenings in eastern Colorado. That's the beauty of any landscape photography; you enjoy and make the best of the surprises you're dealt.