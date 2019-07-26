Early Morning Moon, Kailua, Hawaii, USA by Ian Black

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure – Upload your picture for a chance to WIN $100 cash. Your picture will be published on the website and potentially in the magazine.

I have always thought that the benefits of being an awful sleeper mean regularly being awake before sunrise. After another hot, sweaty night in Hawaii, I escaped the heat of my room to watch the sunrise at the beach. It was still early, maybe an hour from sunrise. Still dark. I arrived at the beach to find the sea glittering in the light of the full moon. The waves crashed against the shore. Later, I would be surfing amongst them, but, for now, I sat patiently watching with my camera.