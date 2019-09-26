Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I am usually on the road to work some 1-2 hrs earlier than I need to be. The reason for this is so that I can grab photo like this one and still arrive early to work. My wife knows I love my photography and realises that is why I leave early and get home late. Mots times of the year, I do find it frustrating that I don't find anything of interest to grab some photos of but when it is Spring or Autumn, I can find something to get in a photo. With the cool mornings and warmer days and then no real wind to speak of, does allow fog to form and then I just hope that it last long enough for me to get somewhere to grab a photo. In this instance, I was lucky on this particular morning because the sun was just bright enough to burn through some of the fog to allow this 'warm' light to be seen through the trees. Most of the time the fog is too thick or not enough but then like this one - just about right.

As with all my landsacpe photos, I try and grab bracketed images - why you ask, well because if I didn't then when I process them and merge them, they then allow you to see what I saw rather than areas of silhouette or over exposure. Even though this image seems a tad cluttered it does show off the fields and trees quite well.