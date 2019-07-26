Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Subscribe to LPM Today!
You are at:»»»Dwejra Gozo, Malta by Martin Galea

Dwejra Gozo, Malta by Martin Galea

Views: 795
Long Exposure
Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment: Long Exposure – Upload your picture for a chance to WIN $100 cash. Your picture will be published on the website and potentially in the magazine.

This picture was one that I have been after for a while. I had visualized this image with the blue hole and the rock formations leading to an amazing sunset many times in my head but never got the conditions that I was after. But one day i got lucky, the sun was setting exactly opposite the blue hole and there was enough cloud cover to create a dramatic image. I set up my camera placed a 10 stop ND filter and waited anxiously for the exposure to be ready. When it was ready and looked at the back of the camera I couldn't wait to edit it and share it with the world.

Hey Martin
We would love you to join our premium members. We are offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

LPM Special Offer

Join our Premium Members • Upgrade Today
Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®