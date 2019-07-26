Latest Assignment: Long Exposure – Upload your picture for a chance to WIN $100 cash. Your picture will be published on the website and potentially in the magazine.

This picture was one that I have been after for a while. I had visualized this image with the blue hole and the rock formations leading to an amazing sunset many times in my head but never got the conditions that I was after. But one day i got lucky, the sun was setting exactly opposite the blue hole and there was enough cloud cover to create a dramatic image. I set up my camera placed a 10 stop ND filter and waited anxiously for the exposure to be ready. When it was ready and looked at the back of the camera I couldn't wait to edit it and share it with the world.