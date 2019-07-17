My wife has family in England and we have visited there three times before. The last trip was in 1995 though, and she wanted to go again this year, which we did from late April to early May. During the other trips, we were in places from London to Wales to Scotland. This time, she wanted to see the south coast. I worked up a number of nice locations to fill a week and a half. One of the earlier regions was the Purbeck, Jurassic Coast area, where we stayed two nights near Corfe Castle. A particular target was the Durdle Door arch.

We went to the arch the first day, but the sky was pretty overcast and the scene was rather flat. The next day was better, and we went back again to find much better light and this was my favourite shot from there.