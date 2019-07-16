Dunstanburgh Castle, Northumberland, England by David Hawkins

This image was captured while on a photo workshop in Northumberland, this is a particular beautiful part of the North East of England, about 50 miles north of Newcastle upon Tyne. It boasts some stunning coastal scenery combined with a large number of places of historical interest.

The image was taken in March this year on a lovely sunny late afternoon. This stretch of coastline has some fine beaches, many long and sandy, but some are rocky like this one, and they require care when setting up to take the image, getting wet feet can often be a minor hazard.

Dunstanburgh is one of a series of Castles built on this coast, they add an extra dimension to scenic natural beauty of the area and are situated right between the sea and land. Views from the other side of Dunstanburg are also very popular, but I rather like this particular viewpoint, it is only a short walk, just over a mile, from the picturesque fishing village of Craster. The location is attractive all the year round, but I suspect that October to April are the best times for good lighting and often stormy seas, which add to the atmosphere of the place.