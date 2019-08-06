Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After a glorious few hours in the late afternoon photographing several structures in and around Dundee we decided to then return to the car, cross the road bridge and have a look and see what photographic opportunities we could find on the opposite bank. The light was fading fast and the blue hour was almost upon us.

At first we stopped at a little lighthouse on the beach but this proved a difficult challenge, so we then moved back towards the bridge and this proved too good an opportunity to miss. With our trusty A7r II, Zeiss glass up front, strapped to a Manfrotto tripod we ended the day producing some very pleasing results.