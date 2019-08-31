Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We spent a couple of days photographing in and around the John O Groats area having planed the trip in advance, studied the weather and as all slipped into place nicely we then travelled the two hundred and fifty miles or so from our home in the central belt of Scotland. We were spoiled by the truly fabulous views of the rugged north east coastline as we travelled northward and the impressive sea stacks around Sinclaire Girnigoe Castle pictured above were the icing on the cake at the end of the first beautiful day.