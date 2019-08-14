Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Dubai, UAE by Roman Schwartz
Blue Hour

Dubai, UAE by Roman Schwartz

By on 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE by Roman Schwartz
Views: 893

Take Part • Upload Your Picture

Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was visiting Dubai for 5 days during February 2019. The Dubai Marina photo was on my shoot list. Picture was taking from Marina Walk using tripod. It is easy 15 min walk to get to that location from Marina subway station. The biggest problem was number of people walking in front of the camera which left ghost images due to long exposure.

I have chosen February for the trip because the weather is nice and warm but without excessive heat. I enjoyed the visit very much. Dubai architecture is amazing.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®