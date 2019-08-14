Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was visiting Dubai for 5 days during February 2019. The Dubai Marina photo was on my shoot list. Picture was taking from Marina Walk using tripod. It is easy 15 min walk to get to that location from Marina subway station. The biggest problem was number of people walking in front of the camera which left ghost images due to long exposure.

I have chosen February for the trip because the weather is nice and warm but without excessive heat. I enjoyed the visit very much. Dubai architecture is amazing.