On the return from a visit of a mountain village in the Dschabal Shams mountain massive in Oman I saw this lonlely tree and - well aware that a heavy dirt truck was following my car and that the road was far too small for it to pass my car - I could not let this opportunity pass. The truck driver already honking the horn when I left the car I felt I only had the time to take a quick ´shot from the hip´ in my camera´s automatic mode. Fortunately, the polaroid filter was still on the lens so that when turning this shot into a b/w the clouds came out quite well.