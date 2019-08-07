Book Your Next Photo Tour


Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia, USA by Frances Gallogly

Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia, USA by Frances Gallogly
We were traveling back from Florida to Connecticut and stopped for the night on Jekyll Island in order to do a sunrise shot on Driftwood Beach. When we woke up it was overcast and raining. My husband wanted to go back to bed but I insisted we go to the beach since we had spent the night, paid for a motel in order to take this shot. It was drizzling steadily when we got to the beach so I instructed my husband to hold an umbrella over my tripod and camera. He obliged (still complaining!) but the edge of the large umbrella was showing with my wide angle lens. So he tipped back the umbrella to get it out of the photo, and the rain thereupon ran down his back and pants soaking him. It may have ruined his day, but it is my favorite shot from the trip.

