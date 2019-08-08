Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This location is familiar to almost every photographer in Israel. Dor-Habonim Coast is about 5 km long and probably the most popular among photographers in Israel. Most of it is a nature reserve which combines a few beautiful sandy beaches with many rocky areas. Yet, no matter how many times you go there, you always find something new. This one here though, is just a simple useless (and not very attractive in reality) fence on the beach. Using it as a leading line with a very long exposure created some nice calm atmosphere that doesn't really represent the hustle and bustle of the beach on a summer evening in August. It’s a single exposure using a 6 stops ND filter together with a 3 stops ND grad.