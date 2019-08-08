Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Dor Habonim Beach, Israel by Amos Ravid

This location is familiar to almost every photographer in Israel. Dor-Habonim Coast is about 5 km long and probably the most popular among photographers in Israel. Most of it is a nature reserve which combines a few beautiful sandy beaches with many rocky areas. Yet, no matter how many times you go there, you always find something new. This one here though, is just a simple useless (and not very attractive in reality) fence on the beach. Using it as a leading line with a very long exposure created some nice calm atmosphere that doesn't really represent the hustle and bustle of the beach on a summer evening in August. It’s a single exposure using a 6 stops ND filter together with a 3 stops ND grad.

