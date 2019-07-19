Doonagore Castle, Ireland by Peter Seitler

We headed for the Cliff of Moher and we happened to hit Doonagore Castle at sunset. I found an elevated place and used an ND filter 1000 to get a blur in the clouds. As we rushed for the sunset to the Cliff of Moher, there was no time for experiments, but still I think the photo was successful.

Hey Peter

