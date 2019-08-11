Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this image at the end of a photo walk along the beach. The evening was filled with a fantastic sunset. My goal for this assignment was to take long exposure images via ND filters. This beach has the peculiarity to have water break poles going deep into the sea giving great photography opportunities. I had been planning on this location for a while till the combination clear sky and low tie came along. This specific shot was actually my last image before calling the night and drive back home that turned out to be one of my favorite.