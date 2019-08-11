Book Your Next Photo Tour
Domburg, Netherlands by Fabrizio Micciche

Domburg, Netherlands by Fabrizio Micciche
I took this image at the end of a photo walk along the beach. The evening was filled with a fantastic sunset. My goal for this assignment was to take long exposure images via ND filters. This beach has the peculiarity to have water break poles going deep into the sea giving great photography opportunities. I had been planning on this location for a while till the combination clear sky and low tie came along. This specific shot was actually my last image before calling the night and drive back home that turned out to be one of my favorite.

