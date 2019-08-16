Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken while travelling around Iceland en route back to the airport. A brief road stop along the coast road. Conditions were lovely and calm and the light was soft so I opted for a slow shutter speed to isolate the rock from any movement in the sea and reveal its shape.