Djupivogur Region, Iceland by Andy Gray

Blue Hour
This image was taken while travelling around Iceland en route back to the airport. A brief road stop along the coast road. Conditions were lovely and calm and the light was soft so I opted for a slow shutter speed to isolate the rock from any movement in the sea and reveal its shape.

