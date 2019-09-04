Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was a tough location to shoot. The bogs on the slopes under the highlands on Disko Island can suck your boots off. And once through those, I had to climb a small cliff to get under the waterfall. This was taken in mid September, just before winter started to set in. It's a perfect time to go.