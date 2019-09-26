Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was a few days into a week long stay on the Dingle Peninsula in February 2019. The weather was typical for the time of year, with very strong winds blowing straight at me off the Atlantic Ocean. There was no point in trying to use a tripod. I just had to brace myself as best I could against a fence and grip my camera with frozen hands (despite fingerless gloves) and just hope. I knew from the start that a black & white conversion would work best.