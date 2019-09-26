User Icon
Sea Stacks Assignment

Dingle Peninsula, Ireland by Andrew Chandler

By on 0 Comments

Dingle Peninsula, Ireland by Andrew Chandler
Views: 1,024


I was a few days into a week long stay on the Dingle Peninsula in February 2019. The weather was typical for the time of year, with very strong winds blowing straight at me off the Atlantic Ocean. There was no point in trying to use a tripod. I just had to brace myself as best I could against a fence and grip my camera with frozen hands (despite fingerless gloves) and just hope. I knew from the start that a black & white conversion would work best.

