Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I took this shot earlier this year on my backpacking trip through Indonesia. Watching the sunset at Diamond Beach in Nusa Penida was one of my highlights in Indonesia. I can highly recommend to explore this little Island right next to Bali!