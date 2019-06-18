Dettifoss, Iceland by Steven Dammer

As with any iconic landscape or location, finding a new perspective can be a challenge. I was faced with a cloudless, sunny day in the late springtime, wanting to capture this beautiful and famous waterfall in a unique way, while also capturing a longer exposure image. The way in which the snow and soil had mixed was mesmerizing, and as I stood in awe on the Western bank of this beautiful waterfall, I found my shot. Something about the relatively monotone blues from the snow reflecting the sky gave it a somewhat somber mood as the waters raged downward in front of me.