Desert Tributary, Colorado, USA by Theo Wecker

This image was taken on a sunny evening in the summer on the Western slope of Colorado a few miles away from my home. I took my camera and set-up my tripod and decided to pull out the drone while I was waiting for the light to come. There was sage brush, juniper trees, and grass around me as far as the eye could see. I didn't think any interesting pictures would come from my drone but sometimes a new perspective is all you need on a familiar area. Because there was nothing but desert shrubs all around me it was easy to make a simple, minimalist photo with just a small tributary running through the upper corner of the frame. The light never materialized for my camera that evening and this was the only shot I took. Trying new things can result in the best pictures and I think it is best to never give up while you're out in the field.