This image was taken on a misty morning on the shore of Derwentwater at Manesty, in the Lake District. I had hoped for a colourful sunrise but it was obvious that was not going to happen. The mist simplified the scene, enabling me to focus on form and shape. I made my way across boggy terrain in order to compose the image so that the dead tree in the foreground and the island in the distance were on the thirds, with the vague shape of the Skiddaw (the sixth-highest mountain in England) in the background. Light levels were low and there was no difference in light between the sky and water so I was able to shoot without any filters.