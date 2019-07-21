Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part

Denali State Park, Alaska, USA by Dora Redman

August Aurora & Denali was shot August 21h, 2013 by the south end of the Denali State Park during an amazing northern lights show. I was camping down the ridge, waiting for the couple hours of darkness we have in August, to hike up the hill and capture this image. As the stars appeared the northern lights started, creating a beautiful backdrop for Denali. The light of the half-moon was the perfect illumination to show the Alaska Range and the foreground. Seen here are the Tokosha Mountains, the Alaska Range - Mount Foraker, Mount Hunter, and Denali (also known as Mount McKinley, its former official name), the terminus of the Ruth Glacier, the Chulitna River and the Big Dipper (Ursa Major).

