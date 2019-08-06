Book Your Next Photo Tour


Denali, Alaska, USA by John Freeman
Blue Hour

Denali, Alaska, USA by John Freeman

By

Aug. 9, 2017, 5:36AM. My friend Bill and I had woke up at 2:30AM to drive the 30 miles from Teklanika River Campground to Stony Pass Overlook. The evening before we had consulted GPS data and determined the just past full moon would be nearly over the top of Mt. Denali at sunrise. We arrived at Stony Pass Overlook about an hour before sunrise and the moon was shining brightly over Mt. Denali through a thin layer of high clouds. A hint of Alpen Glow was starting to illuminate the peaks.

