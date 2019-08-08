Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I needed to make a trip at the end of the year to use some expiring reward points. I had never been to the Moab area in Utah and decided to fly into Salt Lake City and visit some spots in Arches and Canyonlands. For sunset on the first night I hiked up to Delicate Arch. There were patches of snow on the ground, the surrounding mountains had a beautiful coating of snow, and there were some great clouds in the sky. Unfortunately most of the light from the sun was blocked at sunset and while nice, the shots I captured were unspectacular. The crowds at this iconic location were a challenge as well.

The good news was that almost everyone left after sunset, leaving me with two other people that decided to take advantage of the twilight. I had brought an LED light panel, and after asking the others if they’d mind if I used it, I set it up to light the arch in the encroaching darkness. I wanted a long exposure to show the movement in the clouds so I kept my ISO at 100 and set a 30 second shutter speed. An aperture of f/8 gave me the exposure I wanted and a suitable depth of field. The camera did capture some color along the horizon and the clouds did a nice job of highlighting the arch. I tried a few more compositions as the sky got darker, but this was my clear favorite due to the nice balance between the light on the arch and in this sky.