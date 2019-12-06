Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was the first heavy frost of the year so I headed into the forest in search of detail images; I particularly enjoy searching out detail in areas others don't notice. I spent a happy hour or so in a clearing and eventually found this pair of frosted leaves which almost look like something has taken a bite out them. I liked the deep colour, the perfect frost detail and the 'story' presented by the damage to the leaves.