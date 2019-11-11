Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There is a campground at the mouth of the Yampa River Canyon called Deerlodge Park. It is a known area for rafters to begin their trips down the Yampa River through Dinosaur National Monument, which straddles the borders of Utah and Colorado. This photo was taken the evening before the start of spring raft trip down the Yampa. Rafting being one of the only ways to fully experience the park. This lone cottonwood was a magnet for photos in the warm evening light along the river. The idea was to capture it against the low hills of the Yampa River Valley and also include the river itself. There were other cottonwoods around in the campground for shade, but this one stood out in the grassy flood plain. Since the Yampa River is not dammed, visiting this area is best in the spring when the river water levels are high and rafting is still possible.