Went down to Deerfield Beach, FL pier at 5:30 a.m. to capture some lightning shots from a storm off the coast. After getting a few nice lightning captures the storm fizzled out so I turned my attention to taking long exposures of the pier and the moody, stormy clouds for the blue hour. As the surf would wash over the seaweed, it would turned out to look like mist or cotton covering the seaweed.
Deerfield Beach, Florida, USA by Paul Cook
