Deer Creek Reservoir, Utah, USA by Jeffery Hudson
Deer Creek Reservoir, Utah, USA by Jeffery Hudson

The rugged terrain of the western United States sweeping itself harshly against the land, showcasing the great Rocky Mountains as they testify of earth's powerful forces to all those who look. Pondering at their beauty you will notice a warm, inviting and pleasant view; but also a realization of the razor edged sharpness to the peaks... perhaps nature can be a bit two-faced, perhaps its could all be represented by ones perception... whatever the matter is, one's viewpoint will never tell a full story; just like the clouds in this scene had opened up, allowing the sun to display the rugged and beautiful peaks, your thoughts may have drifted with the idea of spectacular and inviting, but the reality is, up in those dancing peaks is a hostile terrain; cold, bitter, and lack of resources.

Throughout history people have always judged books by their covers, and have allowed thoughts to circulate their minds relating to ideas that the grass is always greener on the other side. Sometimes someone may seem inviting and warm, but beyond outward facades they may have something cold and dark that they may need help with. Sometimes someone may seem hostile and bitter, and we may be quick to judge, but just like these peaks have been lit up by the sun, they may be cold and nearly uninhabitable, but at the top is a much grander view, a view of sweeping vistas and lakes that can only go on for miles. Don't let perception halt you from what could be a wonderful friendship, and especially don't let perception devoid someone of desperate help they may need. Just take you your time and enjoy every aspect of everyone and everything, because trust me, the view at the end will always be greater.

