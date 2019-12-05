Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture was taken during sunrise in Death Valley, November 2019. I woke up at 4:00 am and headed to the park. I had a plan to photograph the Bad Water basin from the Dante's View vista point but visibility was bad that morning. Luckily on the other side of the ridge the view turned out to be amazing with all the layers and colors only sunrise in Death Valley can provide.