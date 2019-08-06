Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The day started off with a long bumpy road through a small mountain range in a remote area of Death Valley National Park where I came across a large snake, which to me meant I was in for some good luck, they always sow up when things are going to go my way.

As I turned a corner into the valley I got a chance to see the small salt lake bright red which I think is due to shrimp that live in it, but don't quote me on that. Next I came across a herd of wild donkeys.

I finally reached the sand dune field and was greeted by the craziest wind and dust storm. I bravely decided to venture out all geared up to search for the mud cracks. The wind was so strong that it actually ripped my right contact from my eyeball.

During my shooting time everything was completely calm until the blue hour light was perfect then the wind and now rain started up again, so I grabbed a quick focus stack which is this shot.

On the drive back as I climbed through the mountains on a steep dirt road the sky dumped snow, and snow that stuck to the ground, all in Death Valley! There were so many different climates all in one day, which is what I've come to love about this park and what make it so special to me.