Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I

dreamed about visiting this location for many years. Luckily, this year, I got to spend three days in this place. I was hoping for some great shots in the well-known spots: Zabriskie Point, Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes or Badwater Basin. Unfortunately, some elements did not cooperate; rain at the sand dunes, many other visitors at Zabriskie Point and no interesting salt marks at Badwater. So, we needed to find new spots and we went on a reconnaissance mission to find them.

We left the car and started exploring by foot, hoping to find something interesting. We took some shots of the nearby mountains, we did a couple of long exposure photos of the moving clouds, but nothing special. On our second day, late in the afternoon, I discovered a zone filled with mud that came down from the mountains. The mud was very dry and started to crack. The cracks looked interesting and I thought I could use them as a foreground. Unfortunately the location of the spot did not allow me to use anything else in the picture. A road was near, the mountains were not that visible, so, I decided to take a more abstract shot of the cracks. Of course the colors were dull so I converted the photo to a black and white one.